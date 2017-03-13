Airfield Seizure Operations

Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepare to load an Army Reserve UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter from 8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, based out of Fort Knox, Ky., at Lakehurst Maxfield Field during a multi-component airfield seizure training exercise between the Army Reserve and the 101st Airborne Division on March 13, 2017 to kick off Warrior Exercise 78-17-01. Several Army Reserve organizations including the Army Reserve Aviation Command, 84th Training Command, 78th Training Division, and members of the 200th Military Police Command helped Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division conduct the mission. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command’s joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units’ combat capabilities as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation.

