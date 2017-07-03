Dr. Mary Kelly, former Navy commander and CEO of Productive Leader, speaks to Airmen and civilians during the Air Force Space Command Women’s Leadership Symposium at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Attendees came from a variety of bases including Peterson, Schriever, Buckley, Vandenburg and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 14:51
|Photo ID:
|3227967
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-IX728-0095
|Resolution:
|4664x2264
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women’s Leadership Symposium fosters mentorship, networking [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Arielle Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
