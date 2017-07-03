Women’s Leadership Symposium fosters mentorship, networking

Col. DeAnna Burt, 50th Space Wing commander, speaks to attendees during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at the Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Senior leaders discussed contributions women have made, challenges faced and ways to improve the work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez)

