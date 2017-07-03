(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Women’s Leadership Symposium fosters mentorship, networking [Image 5 of 5]

    Women’s Leadership Symposium fosters mentorship, networking

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez 

    50th Space Wing

    Maj. Gen. Nina Armagno, Air Force Space Command Director of Strategic Plans, Programs, Requirements and Analysis, speaks during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at the Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Armagno led the event in support of her vision to bring women together from various bases and occupations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Leadership Symposium fosters mentorship, networking [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Arielle Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

