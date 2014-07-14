From 2016, high school students from surrounding areas traveled to McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base to participate in the annual Top Wrench competition July 14, 2016. Top Wrench gives students the chance to compete in 6 different categories and take a tour around the base to see static displays of military aircraft, vehicles and weapons. The 2017 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ben Mellon)
This work, Tennessee Airmen to host 2017 Top Wrench Competition, inspire local teens, by SSgt Ben Mellon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
