    Tennessee Airmen to host 2017 Top Wrench Competition, inspire local teens

    TN, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ben Mellon 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    From 2016, high school students from surrounding areas traveled to McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base to participate in the annual Top Wrench competition July 14, 2016. Top Wrench gives students the chance to compete in 6 different categories and take a tour around the base to see static displays of military aircraft, vehicles and weapons. The 2017 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ben Mellon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2014
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 14:48
    Photo ID: 3227956
    VIRIN: 160714-F-RY055-022
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Airmen to host 2017 Top Wrench Competition, inspire local teens, by SSgt Ben Mellon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Competition
    Top Wrench
    Top Wrench Competition
    Automotive Competition

