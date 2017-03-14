(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Clearing the flight line in upstate New York

    Clearing the flight line in upstate New York

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Catharine Schmidt 

    New York National Guard

    Plows clear the flightline at Stratton Air National Guard Base, New York, as a nor'easter storm hits the Schenectady, N.Y. area on March 14, 2017. The base is the home of the 109th Airlift Wing, the military's only unit equipped with aircraft that land on snow and ice on skies. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Catharine Schmidt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 13:05
    Photo ID: 3227695
    VIRIN: 170314-Z-KF910-001
    Resolution: 1587x722
    Size: 601.47 KB
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Hometown: SCHENECTADY, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clearing the flight line in upstate New York, by MSgt Catharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New York Air National Guard
    109th Airlift Wing
    SCotia
    Stratton Air National Guard Base
    NortheasternWS17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT