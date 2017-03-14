Clearing the flight line in upstate New York

Plows clear the flightline at Stratton Air National Guard Base, New York, as a nor'easter storm hits the Schenectady, N.Y. area on March 14, 2017. The base is the home of the 109th Airlift Wing, the military's only unit equipped with aircraft that land on snow and ice on skies. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Catharine Schmidt)

Date Taken: 03.14.2017
Location: SCOTIA, NY, US
Hometown: SCHENECTADY, NY, US