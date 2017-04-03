An honor guard composed of members from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy and Marines marches in the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Alexandria, Va., March 4, 2017. In addition to participating in community events like parades, the ceremonial honor guard flights perform an average of 10 ceremonies each day to represent Airmen to the American public and the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 12:28 Photo ID: 3227643 VIRIN: 170304-F-KR223-0256 Resolution: 5654x3735 Size: 5.01 MB Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.