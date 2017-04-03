The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard marches past a musical performing stage during the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Alexandria, Va., March 4, 2017. The flight was composed of approximately 25 Airmen who serve to promote the Air Force mission by showcasing drill performances to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 12:28
|Photo ID:
|3227641
|VIRIN:
|170304-F-KR223-0220
|Resolution:
|4807x3204
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
