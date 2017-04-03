(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade [Image 4 of 8]

    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Audience members watch the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard march in the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Alexandria, Va., March 4, 2017. The group marched alongside the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Marine honor guards for the half-mile-long parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 12:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

