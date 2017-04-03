Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade

Senior Master Sgt. Robert Jones, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard operations superintendent, shouts a command during the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Alexandria, Va., March 4, 2017. In order to precisely follow these commands, ceremonial guardsmen go through an eight-week training program that teaches drill, discipline and standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

