(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade [Image 5 of 8]

    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Robert Jones, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard operations superintendent, shouts a command during the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Alexandria, Va., March 4, 2017. In order to precisely follow these commands, ceremonial guardsmen go through an eight-week training program that teaches drill, discipline and standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 12:28
    Photo ID: 3227638
    VIRIN: 170304-F-KR223-0138
    Resolution: 4393x2941
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade
    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade
    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade
    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade
    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade
    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade
    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade
    Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    military
    Air Force
    Saint Patrick's Day
    Joint Base Andrews
    11th Wing
    Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter
    America's Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT