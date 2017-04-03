Honor Guard marches in Old Town Saint Patty’s Day Parade

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard lines up at attention prior to the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Alexandria, Va., March 4, 2017. In addition to the appearance of all the military service’s honor guards, the event also hosted a car show, dog show and musical performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter)

