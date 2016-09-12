DOUALA, Cameroon (March 10, 2017) Constructionman Alexie Seleznoff, from La Mirada, California, offloads lumber on a Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 project site in Douala, Cameroon, March 10, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesmen 3rd Class Alyssa Westrich/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 11:14 Photo ID: 3227478 VIRIN: 170310-N-GU700-002 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.15 MB Location: DOUALA, CM Hometown: LA MIRADA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 works in Douala, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.