(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB 1 works in Douala

    NMCB 1 works in Douala

    DOUALA, CAMEROON

    12.09.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    DOUALA, Cameroon (March 10, 2017) Constructionman Alexie Seleznoff, from La Mirada, California, offloads lumber on a Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 project site in Douala, Cameroon, March 10, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesmen 3rd Class Alyssa Westrich/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3227478
    VIRIN: 170310-N-GU700-002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: DOUALA, CM 
    Hometown: LA MIRADA, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 works in Douala, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT