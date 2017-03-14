Contestants console one another following the grueling 2-mile run event of the Army Physical Fitness Test portion of the 2017 Florida National Guard's Best Warrior Competition, held at Camp Blanding Regional Training Center, March 14, 2017. The APFT is designed to test the physical fitness and endurance of Soldiers in three events: push-ups, sit-ups and a two-mile run.

