    2017 Florida National Guard's Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    2017 Florida National Guard's Best Warrior Competition

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Contestants console one another following the grueling 2-mile run event of the Army Physical Fitness Test portion of the 2017 Florida National Guard's Best Warrior Competition, held at Camp Blanding Regional Training Center, March 14, 2017. The APFT is designed to test the physical fitness and endurance of Soldiers in three events: push-ups, sit-ups and a two-mile run.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 11:16
    Photo ID: 3227450
    VIRIN: 170314-Z-UC781-020
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: STARKE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Florida National Guard's Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Blanding
    Florida National Guard
    FL
    Best Warrior Competition
    FLNG
    CBJTC
    Camp Blanding Regional Training Center

