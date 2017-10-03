(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flight Ops

    Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom 

    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)

    170310-N-FM530-011
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 10, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate - Handling 3rd Class Nikki Lucila assigned to amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) signals the pilot of a AH-1W Cobra helicopter operated by Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced) to lift off March 10, 2017. The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Brent Pyfrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Flight Ops
    Take Off
    Cobra

