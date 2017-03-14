170314-N-ZL062-112 OKINAWA, Japan (March 14, 2017) Landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, embarks the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 10:32 Photo ID: 3227390 VIRIN: 170314-N-ZL062-112 Resolution: 4853x3230 Size: 913.29 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCUs embark and disembark from USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.