170314-N-ZL062-096 OKINAWA, Japan (March 14, 2017) Deck department Sailors heave in mooring lines inside the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3227384
|VIRIN:
|170314-N-ZL062-096
|Resolution:
|4020x2676
|Size:
|935.98 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LCUs embark and disembark from USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
