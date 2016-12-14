Delta Company – Physical Training – Dec. 14, 2016

Recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run during a physical fitness session Dec. 14, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits participate in more than 30 physical training sessions throughout boot camp to prepare for the Marine Corps’ high physical fitness standards. Delta Company is scheduled to graduate Mar. 3, 2017. Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 20,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 13 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 49 percent of males and 100 percent of females in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

