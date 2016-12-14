Rct. Jordan J. Herold, Platoon 1010, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, does a crunch during a physical training session Dec. 14, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits perform various exercises meant to strengthen the main muscle groups and prepare them for the physical fitness and combat fitness tests, both of which are graduation requirements. Herold, 18, from Pittsburgh, is scheduled to graduate Mar. 3, 2017. Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 09:39 Photo ID: 3227201 VIRIN: 161214-M-MF691-095 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.84 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company – Physical Training – Dec. 14, 2016 [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.