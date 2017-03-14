Master Sgt. (Ret.) Leroy Petry, with Troops First Foundation’s Operation Proper Exit, also a recipient of the Medal of Honor, speaks during a Hero’s Town Hall in the Area Support Group - Kuwait Morale Warfare Recreation gym in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 14, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 09:26
|Photo ID:
|3227172
|VIRIN:
|170314-A-BG398-057
|Resolution:
|3209x2140
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Troops First Foundation Operation Proper Exit [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
