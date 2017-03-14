(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Troops First Foundation Operation Proper Exit [Image 1 of 7]

    Troops First Foundation Operation Proper Exit

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Master Sgt. (Ret.) Leroy Petry, with Troops First Foundation’s Operation Proper Exit, also a recipient of the Medal of Honor, speaks during a Hero’s Town Hall in the Area Support Group - Kuwait Morale Warfare Recreation gym in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 14, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 09:26
    Photo ID: 3227172
    VIRIN: 170314-A-BG398-057
    Resolution: 3209x2140
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troops First Foundation Operation Proper Exit [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Wounded Warrior
    Operation Proper Exit
    1st TSC
    Ranger
    Troops First Foundation
    Special Forces
    MOH
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    316th ESC
    Sergeant Major of the Army Kenneth Preston
    SMA Preston
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    CJTF-OIR

