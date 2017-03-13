(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AATTC course airdrops at Londonderry drop zone, near RAAF Richmond, Australia [Image 6 of 11]

    AATTC course airdrops at Londonderry drop zone, near RAAF Richmond, Australia

    RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erin Hickok 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A high velocity combat deliver system lands on Londonderry drop zone, near RAAF Richmond, Australia, March 13, 2017. The airdrops were part of the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center (AATTC). The AATTC is based out of St. Joseph, Mo., which has the mission of increasing war-fighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erin Hickok)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 08:06
    Photo ID: 3227031
    VIRIN: 170313-Z-ZH615-006
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AATTC course airdrops at Londonderry drop zone, near RAAF Richmond, Australia [Image 1 of 11], by MSgt Erin Hickok, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CDS
    RAAF
    Mobile Training Team
    Riggers
    Australian Army
    Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center
    airdrops
    New Zealand Army
    MoGuard
    HVCDS
    176 Air Dispatch Squadron
    AATTC
    ATAC
    5th Movements Company
    New South Wales
    RAAF Richmond
    Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course
    MTT Australia
    Londonderry Drop Zone
    Aerial delivery personnel
    Movement operators

