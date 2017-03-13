AATTC course airdrops at Londonderry drop zone, near RAAF Richmond, Australia

A high velocity combat deliver system lands on Londonderry drop zone, near RAAF Richmond, Australia, March 13, 2017. The airdrops were part of the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center (AATTC). The AATTC is based out of St. Joseph, Mo., which has the mission of increasing war-fighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erin Hickok)

