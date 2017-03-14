HQ Resolute Support hosts Invictus Games flag presentation

Service members from Headquarters Resolute Support fold an Invictus Games flag, during a flag presentation ceremony in order to honor the six competing Afghan wounded warriors in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 14, 2017. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

Date Taken: 03.14.2017
Location: KABUL, AF