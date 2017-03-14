(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HQ Resolute Support hosts Invictus Games flag presentation [Image 7 of 9]

    HQ Resolute Support hosts Invictus Games flag presentation

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    03.14.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    An Afghan Commando attends a flag presentation ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan meant to honor the Afghan wounded warriors who will compete in the Invictus Games later this year, March 14, 2017. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 05:35
    Photo ID: 3226917
    VIRIN: 170313-F-NJ008-089
    Resolution: 4122x2376
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQ Resolute Support hosts Invictus Games flag presentation [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    Canada
    Afghanistan
    Wounded Warriors
    Invictus Games
    InvictusAFG

