Wounded warriors from Afghanistan, who have been selected to compete in the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, sit at Headquarters Resolute Support ahead of a flag presentation ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 14, 2017. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 05:36
|Photo ID:
|3226913
|VIRIN:
|170313-F-NJ008-061
|Resolution:
|2752x3955
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HQ Resolute Support hosts Invictus Games flag presentation [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
