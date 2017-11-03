U.S. Soldiers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Latvian soldiers of the 1st Latvian Brigade receive mission updates while participating in a Commanders Brief during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Mar. 11, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathaniel Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 02:40
|Photo ID:
|3226865
|VIRIN:
|170311-A-KF153-005
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Nathaniel Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT