U.S. Lt. Col. Dave Pasquale of the 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment records mission details while attending a Commanders Brief during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Mar. 11, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathaniel Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 02:40 Photo ID: 3226860 VIRIN: 170311-A-KF153-003 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.25 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Nathaniel Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.