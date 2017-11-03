Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Josephy Perry from Pueblo, Colorado, arrives at the Afghan National Army 215th Corps Combat Support Battalion vehicle bay in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. Perry is a maintenance officer and adviser assigned to Task Force Forge, a train, advise and assist unit supporting the NATO Resolute Support mission. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
