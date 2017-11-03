(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand [Image 1 of 6]

    Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.11.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Josephy Perry from Pueblo, Colorado, arrives at the Afghan National Army 215th Corps Combat Support Battalion vehicle bay in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. Perry is a maintenance officer and adviser assigned to Task Force Forge, a train, advise and assist unit supporting the NATO Resolute Support mission. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 02:27
    Photo ID: 3226851
    VIRIN: 170311-F-NJ008-237
    Resolution: 3458x2416
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand [Image 1 of 6], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand
    Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand
    Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand
    Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand
    Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand
    Afghan mechanics maintain critical vehicles in Helmand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Afghan National Army certifies mechanics in Helmand

    TAGS

    Humvee
    Mechanic
    Afghanistan
    Maintenance
    Afghan National Army
    military vehicle
    Helmand

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT