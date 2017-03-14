Multi-national forces participate in the first ever AATTC course in Australia

Australian Army Private Kyle De Zilva, an air dispatcher with the 176th Air Dispatch Sqaudron is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Crane, a broadcast journalist with the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, at RAAF Richmond, Australia, March 14, 2017. Soldiers with the 176th Air Dispatch Squadron were supporting the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, hosted by the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based out of St. Joseph Mo., which has the mission of increasing the war-fighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas.

