    USNH YOKOSUKA BEGINS PATIENT SAFETY AWARENESS WEEK

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2017

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 13, 2017) – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Rosemary C. Malone and USNH Yokosuka Patient Safety Manager, Larry Denning, cut a ceremonial cake to signify the beginning of the 2017 Patient Safety Awareness Week at the hospital, Mar. 13. Patient Safety Awareness Week is designed to mark a dedicated time and a platform to increase awareness about patient safety among health professionals and the public. USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan caring for approximately 43,000 eligible beneficiaries. (US Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka PAO/Released by USNH Yokosuka PAO)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 21:48
    Photo ID: 3225481
    VIRIN: 170313-N-OB549-022
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 309.61 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNH YOKOSUKA BEGINS PATIENT SAFETY AWARENESS WEEK, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    patient safety
    usnh yokosuka commanding officer
    capt. Rosemary c. malone
    patient safety awareness week 2017
    larry denning
    usnh yokosuka patient safety manager

