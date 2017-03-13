USNH YOKOSUKA BEGINS PATIENT SAFETY AWARENESS WEEK

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 13, 2017) – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Rosemary C. Malone and USNH Yokosuka Patient Safety Manager, Larry Denning, cut a ceremonial cake to signify the beginning of the 2017 Patient Safety Awareness Week at the hospital, Mar. 13. Patient Safety Awareness Week is designed to mark a dedicated time and a platform to increase awareness about patient safety among health professionals and the public. USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan caring for approximately 43,000 eligible beneficiaries. (US Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka PAO/Released by USNH Yokosuka PAO)

