2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Two

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Richard Burkett watches final competitors during the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Archery Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2017. Burkett is a Jacksonville, N.C., native, and is an archery coach for the 2017 Marine Corps Trials. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

