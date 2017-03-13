(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Two [Image 3 of 12]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Two

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    2017 Marine Corps Trials athletes compete in the archery competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 20:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Two [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Ariana Acosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    shooting
    USMC
    Archery
    competition
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

