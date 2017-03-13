2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Two

2017 Marine Corps Trials athletes compete in the finals during an archery competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

