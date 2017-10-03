A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean March 10, 2017. The B-1B's are deployed to Andersen as part of U.S. Pacific Command's (USPACOM) Continuous Bomber Presence operations. This forward deployed presence demonstrates continuing U.S. commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Most importantly, these bomber rotations provide Pacific Air Forces and USPACOM commanders an extended deterrence capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher E. Quail)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 19:12
|Photo ID:
|3225131
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-NX530-0001
|Resolution:
|4162x2466
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. continues CBP operations in Indo-Asia-Pacific region, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
