A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean March 10, 2017. The B-1B's are deployed to Andersen as part of U.S. Pacific Command's (USPACOM) Continuous Bomber Presence operations. This forward deployed presence demonstrates continuing U.S. commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Most importantly, these bomber rotations provide Pacific Air Forces and USPACOM commanders an extended deterrence capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher E. Quail)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 19:12 Photo ID: 3225131 VIRIN: 170310-F-NX530-0001 Resolution: 4162x2466 Size: 1.71 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. continues CBP operations in Indo-Asia-Pacific region, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.