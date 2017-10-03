(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. continues CBP operations in Indo-Asia-Pacific region

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.10.2017

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean March 10, 2017. The B-1B's are deployed to Andersen as part of U.S. Pacific Command's (USPACOM) Continuous Bomber Presence operations. This forward deployed presence demonstrates continuing U.S. commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Most importantly, these bomber rotations provide Pacific Air Forces and USPACOM commanders an extended deterrence capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher E. Quail)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 19:12
    Photo ID: 3225131
    VIRIN: 170310-F-NX530-0001
    Resolution: 4162x2466
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. continues CBP operations in Indo-Asia-Pacific region, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USPACOM
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Ellsworth AFB
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    Bone
    CBP
    Lancer
    AFGSC
    Continuous Bomber Presence

