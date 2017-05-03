(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Citizen Airmen save life of drowning boy

    Citizen Airmen save life of drowning boy

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Staff Sgt. Rochelle Waters, 349th Security Forces Squadron member, poses for a photo outside of the Combat Arms building at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., on March 9, 2017. Waters recently took part in Exercise Cope North 2017 in Guam. She and Staff Sgt. Dante Thomas, another 349 SFS member saved the life of a drowning child during an off-day on the assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 16:41
    Photo ID: 3224898
    VIRIN: 170309-F-OW876-0003
    Resolution: 5715x3810
    Size: 16.4 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airmen save life of drowning boy [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Citizen Airmen save life of drowning boy
    Citizen Airmen save life of drowning boy

    C-17
    Travis Air Force Base
    Crew chief
    Rescue
    Pilot
    Patriot
    Air Force Reserve
    California
    Air Force
    Citizen Airman
    Solano County
    Cope North 2017

