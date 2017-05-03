Citizen Airmen save life of drowning boy

Staff Sgt. Rochelle Waters, 349th Security Forces Squadron member, poses for a photo outside of the Combat Arms building at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., on March 9, 2017. Waters recently took part in Exercise Cope North 2017 in Guam. She and Staff Sgt. Dante Thomas, another 349 SFS member saved the life of a drowning child during an off-day on the assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps)

