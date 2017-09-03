Judy Merrill, spouse of Col. Aaron Merrill, U.S. Army Central international military affairs chief, shares some of the things she experienced as a spouse and mother while living in the Middle East as part of an accompanied tour with USARCENT Soldiers and their Family Members during a quarterly Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, USARCENT Family Readiness Group meeting at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. March 9.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 16:30 Photo ID: 3224885 VIRIN: 170309-A-GC359-004 Resolution: 864x576 Size: 369.15 KB Location: SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Central Family Members learn about the Middle East [Image 1 of 3], by Leticia Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.