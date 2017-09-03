(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army Central Family Members learn about the Middle East [Image 3 of 3]

    US Army Central Family Members learn about the Middle East

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Leticia Hopkins 

    U.S. Army Central

    Mementos obtained during travels and assignments to the Middle East were on display for U.S. Army Central Soldiers and their Family Members during a quarterly Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, USARCENT Family Readiness Group meeting at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. March 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 16:30
    Photo ID: 3224883
    VIRIN: 170309-A-GC359-001
    Resolution: 864x576
    Size: 569.5 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Central Family Members learn about the Middle East [Image 1 of 3], by Leticia Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Family Readiness Group
    FRG
    Middle East
    U.S. Army Central
    HHBN
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

