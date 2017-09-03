Receiving equipment for Op Cold Steel 2017

FORT MCCOY, Wis. - U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jeshua Moore, 327th Engineer Company, 416th Theater Engineer Command, assists another Soldier in assembling his Improved Outer Tactical Vest after receiving Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment to prepare for crew-served weapons training during Operation Cold Steel at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 9, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)

