Receiving equipment for Op Cold Steel 2017

FORT MCCOY, Wis. - U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Daniel White, 371st Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 76th Operational Response Command Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)

Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US