FORT MCCOY, Wis. - U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Shannon Sullivan, 310th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 76th Operational Response Command selects equipment for issue to prepare for crew-served weapons training during the operation at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 9, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 15:11
|Photo ID:
|3224794
|VIRIN:
|170309-A-FW423-033
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Receiving equipment for Op Cold Steel 2017 [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
