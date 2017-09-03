FORT MCCOY, Wis. - U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Wilkins Cordero, medic, 407th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance), practices applying a splint during medic refresher training during Operation Cold Steel at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 9, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve's crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America's Army Reserve units and soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Debralee Best, 84th Training Command)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 15:00 Photo ID: 3224773 VIRIN: 170309-A-FW423-127 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 1.35 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medics prep for Op Cold Steel 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.