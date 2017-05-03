170305-N-YL073-628 TRUJILLO, Honduras (March 5, 2017) - Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jose Cruz, a native of Newark, N.J., attached to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, directs a forklift on the pier in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) end of operations in Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

