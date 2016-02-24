Soldiers practice loading and unloading a simulated patient into a Blackhawk MedEvac helicopter Feb. 24, 2016, as part of the Combat Medic Training Course at Fort McCoy’s Medical Simulation Training Center. The Wisconsin National Guard helicopter is assigned to Detachment 1, Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion of West Bend, Wis. More than 20 Army medics participated in the training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

