A Blackhawk helicopter prepares to land near the Medical Simulation Training Center Feb. 24, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The helicopter, assigned to Detachment 1, Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion of West Bend, Wis., and its crew supported training for helicopter MedEvac operations taught at the center. More than 20 Army medics participated in the training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2016 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 13:52 Photo ID: 3224624 VIRIN: 160224-A-OK556-093 Resolution: 3504x2336 Size: 5.15 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Medic Training [Image 1 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.