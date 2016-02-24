(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat Medic Training [Image 8 of 10]

    Combat Medic Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    A Blackhawk helicopter prepares to land near the Medical Simulation Training Center Feb. 24, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The helicopter, assigned to Detachment 1, Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion of West Bend, Wis., and its crew supported training for helicopter MedEvac operations taught at the center. More than 20 Army medics participated in the training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2016
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 13:52
    Photo ID: 3224613
    VIRIN: 160224-A-OK556-6227
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medic Training [Image 1 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training
    Combat Medic Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Combat Medic Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT