Emergency service agencies from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and the local community participate in the Inspector General Inspection (IGI) 17-01 exercise, Mar. 9, 2017. The exercise evaluates the emergency response of Travis and local community services in case of a major accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US