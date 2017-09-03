(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IGI 17-01 [Image 8 of 23]

    IGI 17-01

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Emergency service agencies from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and the local community participate in the Inspector General Inspection (IGI) 17-01 exercise, Mar. 9, 2017. The exercise evaluates the emergency response of Travis and local community services in case of a major accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 12:05
    Photo ID: 3224498
    VIRIN: 170309-F-LI975-0172
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IGI 17-01 [Image 1 of 23], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

