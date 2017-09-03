KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 10, 2017) Steelworker 3rd Class Joshua Loria, from Jekyll Island, Georgia, cuts reinforcement bar mats for an upcoming Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 concrete placement project on board Kwajalein Atoll, Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 10, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 10:06
|Photo ID:
|3224197
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-RT993-010
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|KWAJALEIN, MH
|Hometown:
|JEKYLL ISLAND, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB 1 Cuts Rebar in Marshall Islands, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
