A soldier from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division ground guides a M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank onto a rail car at Fort Stewart, Georgia March 7. The brigade is sending more than 1,000 pieces of equipment by rail across the United States to Fort Irwin, California for the brigade’s upcoming rotation at the National Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 09:52
|Photo ID:
|3224129
|VIRIN:
|170308-A-CY863-131
|Resolution:
|5739x4000
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The road to the National Training Center [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Randy Ready, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
