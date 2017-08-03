(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The road to the National Training Center [Image 3 of 7]

    The road to the National Training Center

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Maj. Randy Ready 

    1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    A soldier from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division ground guides a Bradley Fighting Vehicle onto a rail car at Fort Stewart, Georgia March 7. The brigade is sending more than 1,000 pieces of equipment by rail across the United States to Fort Irwin, California for the brigade’s upcoming rotation at the National Training Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 09:52
    Photo ID: 3224123
    VIRIN: 170308-A-CY863-005
    Resolution: 6000x3914
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The road to the National Training Center [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Randy Ready, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

