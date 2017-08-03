(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    American Red Cross month

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 8, 2017) – Yang Stewart, an American Red Cross volunteer at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, delivers snacks to patients at the hospital’s maternal infant unit. NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. Its American Red Cross volunteers log nearly 1,200 volunteer hours a month assisting patients. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 09:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross month, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    March is American Red Cross month

    TAGS

    American Red Cross
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    ARC

