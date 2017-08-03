JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 8, 2017) – Yang Stewart, an American Red Cross volunteer at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, delivers snacks to patients at the hospital’s maternal infant unit. NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. Its American Red Cross volunteers log nearly 1,200 volunteer hours a month assisting patients. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 09:29 Photo ID: 3223971 VIRIN: 170308-N-AW702-002 Resolution: 3723x2952 Size: 2.13 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Red Cross month, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.