170313-N-JH293-476 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 13, 2017) Quartermaster Seaman Rhalina Cubitt, from Oil City, Pa., loads an M240B machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a live-fire weapons qualification course. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Bay Sailors fire an M240B machine gun off the ship [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.